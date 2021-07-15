OKCash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,047.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. OKCash has a market cap of $2.01 million and $161,047.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKCash has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,410.58 or 1.00015057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00035107 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006959 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00009123 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00053648 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,177,623 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

