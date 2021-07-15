Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Lowered by Soapstone Management L.P.

Soapstone Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 229,113 shares during the period. Olin comprises about 4.8% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Soapstone Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of Olin worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,165.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,241 shares of company stock worth $19,850,803. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 2,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

