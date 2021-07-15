Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Senior Officer Gerhard Stephanus Barnard Buys 250 Shares

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Senior Officer Gerhard Stephanus Barnard acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$46.73 per share, with a total value of C$11,682.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at C$51,403.

TSE OLY traded up C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.20 and a 1 year high of C$54.75. The firm has a market cap of C$114.29 million and a PE ratio of 15.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.09%.

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust corporation in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Registered Plans, Currency and Global Payments, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

