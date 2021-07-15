Open Platform Hits Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $2.86 million and $62,950.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

