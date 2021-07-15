Opsens (TSE:OPS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday. M Partners set a C$2.25 price objective on Opsens in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OPS stock opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.13. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of C$0.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$239.94 million and a PE ratio of 160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

