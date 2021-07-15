Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 572.31%.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

