Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.31% and a negative return on equity of 42.75%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORMP. Aegis upped their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

