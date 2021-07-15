Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,631,000 after purchasing an additional 990,277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $427.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.