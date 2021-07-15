Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.87. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock worth $68,724,479. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.