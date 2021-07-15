ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) rose 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 16,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 291,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

ORIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $701.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

