Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Oriental Land stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Oriental Land has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.01.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Oriental Land had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $315.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

