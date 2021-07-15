Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

DNNGY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.17. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

