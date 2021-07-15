Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 1.4% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $467,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,183. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $57.60 and a twelve month high of $84.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

