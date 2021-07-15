Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 40,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 636,966 shares.The stock last traded at $53.91 and had previously closed at $54.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC increased their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.01.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
