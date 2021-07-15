PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.71. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $10,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

