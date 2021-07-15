PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

PAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAE opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. PAE has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.31.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAE will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

