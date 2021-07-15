Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 596.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PAFRF remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.