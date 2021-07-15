Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PARXF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

