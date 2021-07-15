Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.08 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Parker-Hannifin.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.64. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parker-Hannifin (PH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.