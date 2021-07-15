ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) CFO Cynthia Poehlman Sells 25,000 Shares

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) CFO Cynthia Poehlman sold 25,000 shares of ParkerVision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $31,500.00.

ParkerVision stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. ParkerVision, Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.91.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

