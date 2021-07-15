ParkinGo Price Hits $0.0699 on Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $72.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,910.33 or 0.99918129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

