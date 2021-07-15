Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading Down 0.3%

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) shares were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 1,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKIUF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

