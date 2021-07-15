Parkland (TSE:PKI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.02. Parkland shares last traded at C$39.91, with a volume of 213,737 shares traded.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

