Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 200.2% from the June 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.1 days.

Shares of PSYTF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSYTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

