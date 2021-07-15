Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Down 0.5%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.75 and last traded at $43.75. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.28 million for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a positive return on equity of 37.39% and a negative net margin of 1.04%.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

