Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Head to Head Analysis

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Paylocity has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paylocity and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $561.33 million 18.29 $64.46 million $1.24 152.01 Nutanix $1.31 billion 5.68 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -8.38

Paylocity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 10.67% 15.28% 2.64% Nutanix -64.69% N/A -31.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paylocity and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 6 0 2.50 Nutanix 0 5 9 0 2.64

Paylocity presently has a consensus target price of $198.29, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $42.73, indicating a potential upside of 21.66%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Paylocity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paylocity beats Nutanix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management. It also provides Workforce Management module for time and attendance and scheduling functionality, enabling clients to collect hourly data for employees, improve productivity, and help organizations control labor costs; Benefits modules, which offers benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

