PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.30.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $300.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.83. PayPal has a 52-week low of $166.50 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

