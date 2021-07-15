PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.87% of PC Connection worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PC Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PC Connection by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

CNXN stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.07.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $636.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

