PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Up 3.2%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP)’s share price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.75 ($1.15). Approximately 6,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 97,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.94. The company has a market capitalization of £57.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get PCI-PAL alerts:

In related news, insider James Barham bought 7,237 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £5,934.34 ($7,753.25).

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.