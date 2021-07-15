PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

In related news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAIN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,165. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

