PDT Partners LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,443 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $57,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,630 shares of company stock worth $5,457,201 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADPT traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,538. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

