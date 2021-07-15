PDT Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Vericel worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.85. 3,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,185. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 637.33 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,448 shares of company stock worth $4,317,679. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

