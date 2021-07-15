PDT Partners LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,683. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.78. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

