PDT Partners LLC Reduces Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 21.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 77.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.35. 228,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,054. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

