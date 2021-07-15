PDT Partners LLC Sells 9,997 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,997 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 17.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.23.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $1,475,061.92. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. Insiders have sold 17,722 shares of company stock worth $4,664,835 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,005.15 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $189.02 and a 12 month high of $306.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.28.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.