Peanut Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a market cap of $2.69 million and $74,128.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00050558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.47 or 0.00863326 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,560,802 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

