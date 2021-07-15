Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives $39.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 75.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,699 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,880,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,435,000 after buying an additional 789,947 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,354,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,497,000 after purchasing an additional 203,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

