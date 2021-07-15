Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,287,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peninsula Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

PENMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,807. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming; and interest in Karoo Uranium Projects, South Africa. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

