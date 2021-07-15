Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $671.50

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 671.50 ($8.77) and last traded at GBX 1,212 ($15.83), with a volume of 114311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,208 ($15.78).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNN. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

About Pennon Group (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

