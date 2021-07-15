PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $1.78. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.41. 171,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,321. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $155.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

