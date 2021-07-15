PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of +12% to ~$6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.09. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.200 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $155.14. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

