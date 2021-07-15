PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of +12% to ~$6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.09. PepsiCo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.200-$6.200 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.75.
PepsiCo stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $155.14. The firm has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.
In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
