PepsiCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 60,900 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,469% compared to the average volume of 3,881 call options.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock opened at $154.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $155.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

