Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,896 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.15% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

PSTH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,986. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.