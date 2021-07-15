Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Major Shareholder Elizabeth Plaza Sells 16,220 Shares

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) major shareholder Elizabeth Plaza sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $21,248.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.20.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
