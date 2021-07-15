Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Major Shareholder Elizabeth Plaza Sells 16,220 Shares

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) major shareholder Elizabeth Plaza sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $21,248.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSV opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

