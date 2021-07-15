Phore 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,470.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Phore has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $11,470.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008662 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00253818 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,537,973 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

