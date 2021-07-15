Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 12.09. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 7.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

