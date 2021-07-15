Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 5.1%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.23 and last traded at $69.23. 1,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 321,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

