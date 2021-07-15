PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00110385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00149599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,635.51 or 0.99465864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

