Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $1,746.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.62 or 0.00381421 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002960 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000249 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012171 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.74 or 0.01684614 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,364,783 coins and its circulating supply is 429,104,347 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

