Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $215.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.77.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

